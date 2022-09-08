Flex Logix's Barrie Mullins To present at the 2022 AI Hardware Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of fast and efficient edge AI inference accelerators and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2022 AI Hardware Summit in Santa Clara, Calif. The company's VP of Product Management, Barrie Mullins, will be discussing the latest developments in AI inferencing and new ways that companies can quickly and easily customize, build and deploy edge and embedded AI systems.

Information on the panel presentation is below and is also available at this link in the AI Hardware Summit online agenda.

Track B: Models & Data: Building Fast and Efficient Software for Edge ML Applications

Abstract: The edge and embedded AI market is diverse and distributed, where systems that adopted industry standards have accelerated growth and lowered the barrier to entry. With the emergence of AI accelerators and systems, it is important to learn from what has worked in the embedded space and leverage standards that enable developers and applications, reduce risk, and accelerate time to market. In this talk, we will outline some of the challenges to AI system adoption and how Flex Logix is working to make AI customization and deployment easier.

Location: Santa Clara Marriott

Santa Clara Marriott Time: 3:50 – 4:30 pm

Visit the Flex Logix Booth

Flex Logix will also have a booth at the show, #14, where it will be meeting with customers and press. Contact us at this link to set up a meeting.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX™ X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, and others. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

