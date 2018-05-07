Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of The Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLEX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.
On April 26, 2018, after the market closed, Flex disclosed its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results. In addition, Flex disclosed that the "Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion."
On this news, the Company's stock plunged roughly 20% overnight, causing billions of dollars in losses to investors.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flex securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/flex.
