FLEX Marketing Marks One-Year Anniversary with Growing Client Roster, Expanded Talent Network, and Continued Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With client-facing, experienced talent and a flexible bench of specialists as part of the FLEX Hive, the agency continues to attract healthcare brands seeking strategic depth, creative excellence, and operational efficiency.

FLEX Marketing, an independent agency built to modernize healthcare marketing, celebrates its one-year anniversary. In its first year, FLEX has established client partnerships across U.S. and global biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies—validating the demand for industry-leading, senior strategic and creative talent made more accessible and productive through a redefined agency model.

Since launching in February 2025, FLEX has more than doubled its full-time staff, expanded its network of specialized multi-disciplinary execution partners within the FLEX Hive, and earned certification as a California Certified Small Business.

"We're not trying to be a better version of the dated network agency model," said Adam Gelling, Partner, Client Engagement at FLEX. "We're building a truly unique service offering. Think of it as the ride-share company upgrade to the yellow cab: a completely superior experience with lower costs through smarter, tech-enabled logistics."

Over the past year, FLEX has supported commercialization strategy, brand development, launch planning, omnichannel strategy, media planning, and creative execution across oncology cell therapies (hematologic and solid tumors), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obstructive sleep apnea, and cardiopulmonary and structural heart health technologies—for both healthcare professional and patient audiences. The agency is actively supporting two new product launches and one brand relaunch.

"Year one proved that there's another way to run an agency that removes the barriers to a closer, more engaged partnership," said Amber Rogers, Partner, Brand Strategy at FLEX. "Clients can consistently access our seasoned leaders who become a trusted extension of the marketing team, and our flexible framework allows us to provide just-right support for specific needs and lifecycle stages."

The agency's work has been defined by this close collaboration with clients, a commitment to informed decision-making, and a thoughtful and compliant integration of generative AI tools to improve speed, precision, and effectiveness.

"We've evolved the agency model to support the needs of modern marketing that requires personalization, precision targeting, and supporting audiences through complex adoption journeys. As the number of engagement channels continues to grow and customer expectations increase, there is a growing need for guidance from seasoned practitioners of omnichannel strategies, technology-enabled automation, and robust data analytics. Our experienced people and efficient processes help our clients deliver on these requirements." said Jason Luis, Partner, Omnichannel Strategy at FLEX.

"We've seen firsthand that when strategy and creativity stay tightly connected, the work becomes more effective and more meaningful—especially in categories where the science is complex and the stakes are high," said Michelle Green, Partner, Creative at FLEX. "Our creative philosophy is rooted in clarity, narrative discipline, and empathy. Year one validated that clients value that discipline as much as the ideas themselves."

Looking ahead, FLEX plans to continue scaling its talent network and deepening partnerships with its growing roster of U.S. and global healthcare brands.

FLEX Marketing fills the void between large network conglomerates and strategic consultancies and design shops. Acting as an extension of clients' marketing teams, FLEX brings the deep knowledge needed to identify actionable, strategically sound opportunities that quickly evolve from ideation to execution. Through streamlined processes that leverage compelling technologies, FLEX advances on ingenuity to deliver engaging work with improved efficiency, value, and results.

https://flexagency.com

