Flex Partners With FairPlay to Apply Fairness-as-a-Service Solutions to Its Algorithmic Decisions

Flex will leverage FairPlay solutions to test, validate and monitor the fairness of its products and decisions.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ ---- FairPlay , the world's first Fairness-as-a-Service™ company, is announcing a customer relationship with Flex, a leader in providing financial solutions for renters and property management companies.

Founded in 2020, FairPlay provides advanced algorithmic fairness solutions, including fairness testing, monitoring and optimization solutions designed to drive growth, reduce risk, keep pace with ever-evolving regulatory requirements and improve positive outcomes for consumers.

"Our mission at Flex is to improve the lives of renters," said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO and Co-founder of Flex. "By partnering with FairPlay, we are putting fairness, transparency, and compliance at the center of every product and service we offer."

"For years, Flex has distinguished itself as an industry leader among financial wellness solutions," said Kareem Saleh, founder and CEO of FairPlay. "We at FairPlay are thrilled to work with them to further their mission and play an integral role in their product development."

About FairPlay AI

FairPlay AI is the world's first "Fairness-as-a-Service" solution. America's biggest brands rely on FairPlay to test, monitor and de-bias their AI systems and data. FairPlay customers on average are able to increase their approval rates by 10%, increase their take-rates by 13% and increase positive outcomes for under-served consumers by 20%. FairPlay users can rapidly deploy AI into production, perform diligence on AI vendors and track progress on commitments made to the communities they serve. For more information about FairPlay, visit FairPlay.ai .

About Flex

Flex is a leading financial wellness company transforming the rental experience by providing renters with seamless, innovative solutions that make life easier. Flex enables renters to pay rent online, split rent payments, and build credit—making managing rent simpler and more financially beneficial. Trusted by over 1,600 property management companies and available in more than 7 million units nationwide, Flex has facilitated over $11 billion in on-time rent payments for over 1 million renters. Learn more about Flex at getflex.com .

