The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York (No. 1:18-cv-05493), alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of ALS and CMT; and (ii) as a result, Flex Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 13, 2018, Flex Pharma announced that it planned to halt both the COMMEND and the COMMIT trials (the trials connected to "FLX-787"), citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. On this news, FLKS stock plunged about 75%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FLKS securities between November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/flks.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

John DeFelice

(617) 398-5600 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

john@blockesq.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-pharma-shareholder-alert-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-against-flex-pharma-inc-flks-block--leviton-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-300670784.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links

http://www.blockesq.com

