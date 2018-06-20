Flex Receives the Lenovo Diamond Award for Outstanding Services

This is the second time Flex has been honored with the Diamond Award, with only a handful distributed each year among thousands of suppliers. Flex provides Lenovo with a range of services including Sketch-to-Scale® solutions, build-to-order and configure-to-order operations, high volume manufacturing, logistics, and direct distribution across eight facilities around the world.

"We are very proud of our long-standing, strategic partnership with Lenovo, and what we've achieved together creating high-performance PCs, phones, and servers," said Doug Britt, business group president at Flex. "Flex is honored to receive the Diamond Award, as recognition of our focus on delivering services and solutions that consistently exceed customer expectations."

