FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium

The FLEX Scoring Catheter creates continuous longitudinal micro-incisions at a controlled depth that prepares the vessel for angioplasty. Dr. Frank Arko, Director, Endovascular Surgery, Co-Director of Aortic Institute at Carolinas Medical Center, Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute Charlotte, North Carolina, USA highlighted successes with the FLEX Scoring Catheter during the Innovations session "FLEX Scoring Catheter Vessel Preparation Device." The presentation focused on an overview of the FLEX Scoring Catheter specifications, mechanism of action, cases, and techniques using this innovative advanced device for vessel preparation.

"The device increases luminal gain and vessel compliance without flow limiting dissection, emboli or perforations. It will impact our vascular surgery outcomes," said Dr. Frank Arko. "The easier it is for surgeons to perform these delicate procedures, the better the outcomes we can provide for our patients who count on us to provide them with the best possible care."

Dr. John Pigott, Jobst Vascular Institute, Promedica Healthcare Systems and VentureMed Group founder and Chief Science Officer also presented a poster showcasing post market surveillance data entitled "Real World Results of a Dynamic Scoring Device in Calcified Femoropopliteal Vessels." The positive outcomes of using the FLEX Scoring Catheter in 237 patients with calcified femoropopliteal vessels were presented, highlighting that balloon opening pressure (the lowest pressure required for full lesion effacement), was not influenced by the severity of calcification.

"Calcified vessels present a unique challenge for opening blocked peripheral arteries," said Gary Smith, Chief Executive Officer of VentureMed Group. "With this data, we now have real-world evidence that shows the technical success that can be achieved when using FLEX as vessel preparation before a drug coated balloon (DCB) or plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA)."

Venture Med Group will be exhibiting at the 19th Annual New Cardiovascular Horizons Conference in New Orleans May 30 - June 1, 2018. The FLEX Scoring Catheter data will be presented highlighting efficacy in long lesions.

About FLEX Dynamic Scoring Catheter™

The FLEX Scoring Catheter is a safe and effective vessel preparation device engineered to create continuous longitudinal micro-incisions prepping the vessel for angioplasty. Created as a one size fits all device, it utilizes a basket equipped with 3 atherotomes that contours to the vessel wall. The FLEX Scoring Catheter is cleared for sale in the US and carries CE Mark for sales in EU. For more information, visit www.venturemedgroup.com.

About VentureMed Group, Inc.

VentureMed Group is a commercial stage medical device company that develops and markets innovative medical devices, which enable interventionalists to cost effectively treat peripheral artery diseases and improve the lives of their patients. VentureMed Group was founded in 2012 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

