Flex Seal® Just Got a Brand-New Look!

Now after 13 years, Flex Seal just got a bold new facelift. But don't worry, the only thing that's changed is the design. It's still the same legendary formula, just with a fresh new look. And no "shrink-flation" here, the redesigned cans still have the same 14oz of "liquid rubber in a can" that consumers have trusted for years to coat, seal and protect.

"We are so proud to reveal this updated look for the product. With millions of cans sold worldwide and thousands of 5- star reviews, we are glad to provide a product that customers trust with their homes and projects." Said Phil Swift.

To celebrate the new look, the Flex Seal Family of Products are offering a 10% off discount for purchases at FlexSealProducts.com and at participating retailers from August 1 through October 31, 2024.

About the Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing. Because it works™

