Flex Seal® Launches a High-Performance Duct Tape

The Flex Seal Family of Products

12 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

WESTON, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal announces their latest addition to the Flex Seal Family of Products: Flex™ Super Wide Duct Tape*. This premium duct tape is water-resistant** and has a tough, reinforced backing that can be torn by hand.

We built a boat! This speed boat was constructed completely out of Flex Super Wide Duct Tape and put to the test on the water with Phil Swift at the helm. Check out the strength of Flex Super Wide Duct Tape now!
Flex Super Wide Duct Tape differentiates itself from other duct tapes is its super-wide sizing. This product is currently available in a 4.6" wide roll, which is 144% wider than standard 1.88" wide duct tape, and a 7.5" wide roll, which is 300% wider than standard 1.88" duct tape. Both options are 20 ft long, providing plenty of product for all types of jobs.

"Flex Super Wide Duct Tape is no ordinary duct tape, and you'll see why in our latest commercial," said Phil Swift, CEO, Spokesman and Inventor of the Flex Seal Family of Products. "This stuff is tough enough to lift a 500 lb. safe*** but it can still be torn by hand, so you can get the perfect size of tape for any job."

Two Super Wide Sizing Options:

  • 7.5 in wide - 300% wider than standard duct tape †
  • 4.6 in wide - 144% wider than standard duct tape ‡
  • Both are 20 ft long for all types of jobs

 Features:

  • Water, weather and UV resistant
  • Bonds to metal, glass, PVC, and more
  • Can be torn horizontally and vertically to any size
  • Can be removed and repositioned

Product Uses

  • Reinforcing heavy boxes
  • Temporary auto repairs
  • Furniture rips and tears
  • Wire organization
  • Sealing duct work
  • And much more!

Flex Super Wide Duct Tape will be available at FlexSealProducts.com and major retailers soon.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Media Contact:

Isabela Roselione, Public Relations Specialist

(954) 282-5400 ext. 181

[email protected]

*May not adhere to every surface. May not bond to certain siliconized material, water-repellent surfaces, some porous surfaces, such as raw unpainted wood, concrete, cinder block, and brick; or if the surface has grease, oil, dirt, or debris. To learn more, go to FlexSealProducts.com

**Not intended to be applied on wet surfaces or continuously submerged underwater.

***WARNING - this is an extremely dangerous demonstration. DO NOT ATTEMPT. May result in serious injury or death. It was performed in a controlled environment by a team of professionals and is for demonstration purposes only. Used 7.5" W x 60" L Duct Tape, applied with firm pressure. Do not attempt to lift heavy items using Flex Duct Tape.

† - 300% wider than standard 1.88in tape

‡ - 144% wider than standard 1.88in tape

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products

