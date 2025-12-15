Flex Seal Returns as Sponsor for Operation Christmas Drop, Donating Essential Repair Products

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal Family of Products is proud to announce its support of Operation Christmas Drop, the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian mission. As a Reindeer Rescuer Sponsor for the drop's 74th year, Flex Seal has donated more than $16,000 worth of repair products to help sustain remote island communities across the Pacific.

Flex Seal donation for Operation Christmas Drop. Photo by Operation Christmas Drop Flex Seal being packed for Operation Christmas Drop. Photo by Operation Christmas Drop

"We first partnered with Operation Christmas Drop in 2021 and are grateful for the chance to give back again," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "This mission reaches communities that depend on supplies not just for the holidays, but for everyday life. Knowing our products can help people with their repair needs means a lot to all of us."

Operation Christmas Drop is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization that will deliver 270 boxes to more than 60 islands in 2025, reaching tens of thousands of people. Flex Seal products are the most requested items in Operation Christmas Drop's history, trusted for their durability and versatility in regions where replacement materials are scarce. Islanders use them to repair boats, homes, shelters, and essential equipment, especially after typhoons. This year's contribution includes 600 units of Flex Super Glue and 600 units of Flex Duct Tape.

"When we heard Flex Seal was once again part of the mission, our entire team was thrilled," said Hailey Westrick, Executive Director of Operation Christmas Drop 2025. "These products truly serve as a lifeline for the islanders we support. Flex Seal empowers communities to stay safe and self-sufficient, and we're honored to have their continued partnership in this historic year."

These vital care packages will begin shipping from Andersen Air Force Base in early December, reaching those in need by the holidays. For more information, visit OperationChristmasDrop.org and FlexSealProducts.com.

About Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding, and sealing.

Media Contact: Ana Cadena, Public Relations Specialist - [email protected].

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products