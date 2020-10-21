Flex Seal Selected as Finalist for Several Categories in the Shorty Social Good

"It's been absolutely incredible to see so many people come together to donate their time and resources," says Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products. "I'm glad we (the Flex Seal Family) have been able to help with funding and the donation of Flex Tape, as well as the manpower to help assemble and locally distribute as many boxes as we possibly can."

The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social good initiatives brands, agencies & nonprofits are taking to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long-honored the best of social media and digital, this competition includes efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally-minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement.

Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences , comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. The group includes Ogilvy Vice President of Social Change Kate Hull Fliflet, Owner and CEO at Black Girls Run Jay Ell Alexander, Director of Social Impact at MTV, VH1 and Logo Maxwell Zorick, Founder and CEO at The Phluid Project Rob Smith, and more.

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

The Shorty Social Good Awards are presented by the Shorty Awards and produced by Sawhorse Media, a New York-based technology company.

