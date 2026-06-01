Flex Showcases Scalable Power Solutions for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure at COMPUTEX 2026

New power shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms, 30 kW capacitive energy storage system and power modules advance the transition to 800 VDC power architectures

News summary

110 kW power shelf supports scalable power distribution for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms and future high-density AI rack architectures

30 kW capacitive energy storage system (CESS) helps smooth dynamic AI workloads and improve power quality across traditional AC and emerging 800 VDC environments

BMR317 intermediate bus converter extends Flex's chip-level power portfolio with compact, high-efficiency power modules for high-density compute platforms

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex today introduced new additions to its power portfolio at COMPUTEX 2026, showcasing high-efficiency solutions designed to build and scale infrastructure for increasingly demanding AI workloads. The new solutions include a 110 kW power shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms, a 30 kW Capacitive Energy Storage System (CESS), and the BMR317 intermediate bus converter for high-density compute platforms. The new products will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2026 from June 2–5 at Flex booth #J0132.

Flex's 110 kW power shelf supports scalable power distribution for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms.

As AI deployments continue driving unprecedented increases in rack power density and infrastructure complexity, Flex's latest power innovations are designed to improve efficiency, power quality, scalability and performance across AI data center environments. The solutions also support the industry's transition toward future 800 VDC architectures.

"The rapid growth of AI is driving new demands on data center power infrastructure, from rack-scale distribution to processor-level power delivery," said Chris Butler, President, Embedded and Critical Power, Flex. "At COMPUTEX 2026, we are showcasing how Flex helps customers scale AI infrastructure more efficiently with high-density power solutions designed for performance, quality, and efficiency."

The new 110 kW power shelf is designed to support NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms and other high-density AI environments. The solution enables modular rack-level power distribution and power disaggregation, helping customers maximize GPU density and infrastructure efficiency within the IT rack. Designed as a building block for future 800 VDC deployments, the power shelf supports scalable AI factory architectures while simplifying rack power management.

Flex will also showcase a new 30 kW CESS designed to improve power quality and stabilize highly dynamic AI workloads. Compatible with both traditional AC and emerging 800 VDC environments, the rack-integrated solution works alongside battery energy storage systems (BESS) and UPS architectures to help smooth transient AI power demands and improve infrastructure resiliency. The system supports both 19-inch and 21-inch rack configurations, enabling deployment flexibility across modern AI data centers.

To extend its AI power portfolio to high-density compute platforms, Flex also introduced the BMR317 intermediate bus converter, a compact, high-efficiency power module designed to support fast, dynamic AI processor loads in accelerator cards, servers and xPU platforms.

The new products join Flex's Cloud and Power Infrastructure portfolio, which enables customers to build and scale the products and digital infrastructure powering the world's most demanding AI workloads. Additional information about Flex's power portfolio is available here: https://flex.com/industries/data-center#power

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

For information about Flex's intent to spin off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure portfolio, visit: https://flex.com/transaction-resources

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SOURCE Flex