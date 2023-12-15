Flex Shuttle: Collecting Toys and Advancing Sustainable Transportation

Flex Shuttle

15 Dec, 2023, 15:37 ET

CANCUN, Mexico, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Shuttle, leader in tourist transportation in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Cozumel Island and Merida, takes pride in its environmental commitment using exclusively TOYOTA PRIUS hybrid units, emitting 42% less of CO2 and ensuring safe and eco-friendly trips.

The company invites the community to participate in its collection of new toys or toys in good condition, from December 1 to January 5, from 9 am to 5 pm, at Avenida Uxmal, Supermanzana 24, Punta Tupac 5, white and blue building, corner KFC. For every toy donated, Flex Shuttle (OFIR) will contribute one toy more. "Join us and let's make this Three Kings Day 2024 unforgettable for children. Let's gift smiles together!"

Flex Shuttle is also celebrating its participation in the opening of the Tulum International Aerodrome on 1 December. Flex Shuttle has started operations with 15 units, including Prius, Siennas, Kicks and Vans. They are already located at Tulum International Airport, and will soon be adding electric units to their fleet.

With an initial capacity of 5.5 million passengers per year, this airport plans to grow significantly. Flex Shuttle is prepared to offer quality services for travelers and passers-by, backed by the continuous training of its operators and the excellent quality of its units. Enjoy safe, reliable travel and the best service with Flex Shuttle.

Contact:
Carolina Damian
[email protected]
‪+52 638 384 1238

SOURCE Flex Shuttle

