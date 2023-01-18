Flex Technologies, Inc Expands Their Facility in California

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technologies, Inc recently announced that it has acquired a second California facility to continue its operations with a focus on hand fabricated and extruded parts.

Flex Technologies, an American leader in the silicone hose industry catering to OEM level automotive and pharmaceutical industries, recently doubled the size of their USA operations while still keeping their overseas facilities intact.

"We wanted to expand to make sure we can not only fulfill the requirements of our existing and growing clientele, but also to handle the growth we expect with new OEMs that have been coming to us for help due to supply chain issues that have affected them in the last few years," said Flex Technologies CEO Tim Coory. "Beyond that, we have plans to expand our production facilities throughout North America in the next 12-18 months. This will allow us to continue to support the largest volume OEMs in the world and stay extremely competitive in the price points we offer. Many companies who supply silicone hose around the world have struggled to supply their customers, and we must be in a position to pick up the pieces and keep those companies moving forward. We have an obligation to be a part of the growth of this country and show our clients that we are not just a supplier but a partner in the success of our economy."

Flex Technologies is an international silicone hose manufacturer based out of Gardena, California, that recently expanded their facilities to increase their USA production capacity.

While there has been a worldwide silicone shortage that has been affecting the silicone industry, it appears that Flex Technologies has been growing and is now clearly expanding. They certainly are a company to watch.

Flex Technologies is committed to offering high-quality silicone hoses upon their founding in early 2003. Their engineers and quality control department work diligently with their clients in order to ensure that the product in which they provide meets the various specification levels of their large-scale OEM and pharmaceutical clients. Flex Technologies serves a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, manufacturing, automotive, refrigeration, aerospace, consumer, food, and marine industries.

Flex Technologies is ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 Certified, which shows they are committed to the highest quality processes and standards in the industry. They offer state-of-the-art manufacturing and quality control for all of their products. Flex Technologies has over 2,000 active clients including some of the largest automotive, pharma, and distribution clients in the world. Learn more here: https://www.siliconehose.com/

