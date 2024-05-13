Flex Technologies Product Is Now NSF-Certified

GARDENA, Calif, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technologies, a Southern California-based silicone hose manufacturer leading the way in automotive hose production, has made a deeper dive into the food-grade and pharmaceutical industries in the last handful of years and now has its food-grade product lines fully NSF Certified. www.siliconehose.com

Food-grade silicone hoses are designed specifically for use in food and beverage applications where safety and hygiene are paramount. These hoses are typically made from high-quality silicone rubber that meets stringent regulatory standards for food contact materials.

Material Composition: Food-grade silicone hoses are made from silicone rubber, a synthetic polymer known for its flexibility, durability, and resistance to extreme temperatures. Silicone rubber is inherently non-toxic and doesn't leach harmful chemicals into food or beverages, making it safe for use in food applications. Flexibility: Silicone rubber is highly flexible, allowing food-grade silicone hoses to bend and twist without kinking or collapsing. This flexibility makes them easy to handle and maneuver, even in tight spaces, while maintaining a smooth inner surface for uninterrupted flow. Temperature Resistance: Food-grade silicone hoses can withstand a wide range of temperatures, from extremely cold to high heat. They remain pliable and functional across this temperature range, making them suitable for applications such as hot liquids, steam, or cold beverages. Non-reactive: Silicone rubber is inert and non-reactive, meaning it won't interact with or impart any flavors, odors, or chemicals to the food or beverage being transported through the hose. This ensures that the quality and purity of the food product remain uncompromised. Hygiene: Food-grade silicone hoses are easy to clean and sanitize, which is crucial for maintaining hygiene in food processing and beverage production environments. They can be cleaned using standard cleaning agents and sanitized using methods such as hot water, steam, or chemical disinfection without compromising their integrity. FDA Compliance: Food-grade silicone hoses are manufactured in compliance with food safety regulations set by organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or equivalent regulatory bodies in other regions. This ensures that the materials used in the hoses meet strict safety standards for food contact applications.

In summary, food-grade silicone hoses provide a safe, reliable, and hygienic means of transporting food and beverages in various industrial and commercial settings. Their flexibility, temperature resistance, non-reactivity, and compliance with food safety regulations make them indispensable in the food processing and beverage industries. For further details, contact Flex Technologies' main office in Gardena, CA, at 310-323-1801.

About Flex Technologies

Flex Technologies specializes in premium silicone hoses and tubing, offering exceptional durability and flexibility for dozens of applications in the industrial, automotive, and other industry sectors. The company excels in providing high-quality custom silicone hoses and tubing tailored to meet unique specifications. With a focus on reliability and performance, Flex Technologies' products deliver superior results in various settings. Clients trust Flex Technologies for top-notch solutions that ensure efficient operations and longevity. To learn more, visit their website: www.siliconehose.com .

