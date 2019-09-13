Flex Technology Group Adds Millennium Business Systems to Further Strengthen Midwest Presence

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group and Oval Partners, today announced a new partnership with Millennium Business Systems, a premier office technology provider based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Millennium Business Systems (MBS) was founded in 2000 by David Bartlow in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company services the needs of the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton Ohio, and Southeast Indiana business communities with copiers, printers, multi-functional technology, and document management hardware and software.

"The Flex Technology Group is excited to welcome Millennium Business Systems to our growing family. MBS strengthens our presence in the Midwest as we continue to execute on our national growth strategy," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "Over the last 19 years, David and his team have built a highly respected company with a great culture and loyal customers. This partnership further fuels our goals of adding quality companies to our platform while becoming the largest office technology provider in the nation."

"This partnership with Flex Technology Group is exciting for our employees, our customers, and the communities that we serve," said David Bartlow, President of Millennium Business Systems. "The FTG platform will continue to let us operate at a local level, allow us to further expand our reach, add additional value & solution offerings to our customers and enhance our employees' work environment by becoming a part of a larger, national office technology company."

Flex Technology Group has expanded rapidly since 2016. Their portfolio of office technology companies now includes 16 partner dealerships generating over $340 million in annual revenues and serves over 60,000 customers nationwide.

Millennium's executive team will remain in their leadership roles to ensure the company's continued success in serving its employees, customers, and community. Mr. Bartlow will be an equity holder in FlexPrint LLC.

Oval Partners is a multifamily office investment firm designed to provide liquidity, growth, capital and acquisition funding to founders of growing businesses across North America. Oval's capital base is permanent—it is committed, unencumbered and unconstrained in terms of holding period. Oval offers the capabilities and capital of a private equity fund, but the mentality, partner orientation and investment time frame of a private holding company. Oval's principals have completed more than 75 transactions involving platform investments, acquisitions, exits, and re-financings. Oval focuses on making investments in the tech-enabled services, information services, internet, software/SAAS, and industrial technology markets. FlexPrint embodies the essence of Oval's targeted "buy and build" strategy in attractive, service-oriented, niche end markets. For additional information, please visit www.OvalPartners.com or contact Dan Ruhl at Dan@OvalPartners.com.

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp and various software solutions. FTG services over 60,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

Millennium Business Systems is proud to partner with industry giants such as Sharp, Lexmark, Papercut, Square 9, HP and Dahle. Millennium Business Systems currently ranks as the 15th largest Sharp dealer out of 680 dealers in the United States, the 6th largest in the Central Region and #1 in the State of Ohio. They are a Premier Platinum Service Provider recognized for execution of best practices within the industry in the areas of service customer satisfaction, training, management and technical expertise. Their core competency is maximizing the flow of data and documents. The solutions are managed locally and backed by the extensive resources of world-leading, market-defining corporations. They specialize in delivering integrated document management systems and solutions, enabling customers to improve document workflow. For additional information, please visit www.GetMillennium.com or Venetta Diesel Varney at vdiesel@getmillennium.com.

