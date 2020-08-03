Flex Technology Group (FTG) Named 'HP Inc. Partner of the Year'

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flex Technology Group (FTG) was named a 2020 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." The company's annual Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. FTG was lauded in the sub-category of U.S. HP 2019 U.S. Supplies Reseller of the Year Award.

Partner Awards Program Recognizes Achievements in Growth and Innovation

HP's 2020 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware, and Supplies Across Distributors, National Solution Providers and Resellers.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said David Lary, vice president and general manager, U.S. Consumer and Supplies Channel Sales, HP Inc. "We congratulate Flex Technology Group on this well-deserved recognition and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"We are honored to be recognized as HP Inc.'s Partner of the Year. Achieving this accolade as a national "Vendor Neutral" solutions provider proves that our business model in working with leading-edge office technology partners like HP and delivering unique results to our clients continues to be a huge success, even during unprecedented times. We hold in high regards our partnership with HP and look forward to our ongoing success together," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group.

Flex Technology Group is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with offices across the U.S. Since their founding in 2015, they've achieved unparalleled growth within the office technology industry. FTG provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. They focus on print, document management, document production and workflow solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as HP, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, and various software solutions. They proudly service over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

