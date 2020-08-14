PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) has once again been included in Inc. magazine's annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year, with a ranking of 1,599 for 2020.

Flex Technology Group Maintains Rapid Growth With 11 Consecutive Years on the 2020 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Making this prestigious list gets harder every year, as the company's starting base revenue grows - so this truly marks an amazing accomplishment. While tens of thousands of companies have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a small fraction have made the list more than once, and a mere one-tenth of one percent nationwide have matched FTG's 11 consecutive appearances.

"It's a true honor to be ranked once again as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 11 years in a row," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "This extraordinary accomplishment is directly attributed to the incredible team at FTG and the high-powered culture we have built. Our team has propelled FTG to be the most dominant office technology organization in the nation by consistently delivering on our value proposition to our 35,000 plus customers across the country."

Flex Technology Group has expanded rapidly since 2016. FTG provides office technology solutions and support nationally through a network of 16 branches spread out across the United States. The company currently generates over $325 million in annual revenues and serves over 35,000 customers nationwide.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Mesa, Arizona with offices across the U.S. Since our founding in 2015, they've achieved unparalleled growth within the office technology industry. FTG provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. They focus on print, document management, document production and workflow solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as HP, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, and various software solutions. They proudly service over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

Flex Technology Group now consists of several companies, including FlexPrint , Laser Options, ProCopy, Cannon IV , Action Imaging Group , Caltronics , Infincom, Flo-Tech , FTG Texas , FTG-GO , Century , Shamrock , CBE, Millennium , Laser Technologies Service, and Ultrex.

