Flex to Acquire Crown Technical Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Crown Technical Systems, a leader in fully integrated power distribution and protection systems, for $325 million in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to be accretive in the first year after closure.

Crown Technical Systems brings nearly three decades of solving the most pressing power distribution and control challenges, with extensive capabilities in modular solutions, medium voltage switchgear, control, and relay products. Crown Technical Systems has a diverse set of long-standing customers spanning utilities, data centers, and power generation, with facilities in California, Texas, and Canada.

"The addition of Crown Technical Systems strengthens our position to help customers solve power, heat, and scale challenges in the data center space aligned with our long-term growth strategy," said Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Flex. "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to differentiate our value through our EMS + Products + Services strategy that will deliver longer-term shareholder value."

"This deal brings together complementary products and teams, marking a superb outcome for Crown's employees and customers," said Norm Siddiqui, President, Crown Technical Systems. "We are excited to join the Flex team and accelerate growth through Flex's global reach and strong presence in markets such as data centers."

This acquisition further increases Flex exposure to fast-growing, margin accretive end-markets including modular data center adoption and medium voltage power distribution. It also extends Flex's power portfolio into the utility power market, supported by long-term trends in grid modernization and energy generation growth. At the same time, the acquisition strengthens Flex's critical power portfolio and accelerates our growth in the U.S. data center market.

Crown Technical Systems is expected to generate revenue of approximately $120 million and high-teens EBITDA margin in fiscal 2025, which ends on March 31, 2025. The transaction is expected to close no later than December 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Flex management will further discuss the acquisition on its upcoming earnings call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

