Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Monday, Mar. 2, 2026

Presentation time: 7:05 a.m. CT / 8:05 a.m. ET

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at investors.flex.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

