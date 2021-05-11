Flexa and Aurus partner to bring instant, fraud-proof digital currency payments to merchants Tweet this

"Enabling friction-free omni-commerce and providing efficient access to alternative payment methods is core to AurusPay's unified payments platform. Our partnership with Flexa provides merchants with usability and reliability for digital currency acceptance, and helps retailers realize the full power and promise of crypto," said Rahul Mutha, Founder and CEO of Aurus.

Retailers accepting Flexa with AurusPay® not only benefit from the reduced overhead of this new form of payments, but also expand their reach to access incremental, digitally savvy customers. "We're thrilled to launch our partnership with Aurus," said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa. "Aurus's comprehensive platform is best-in-class, and now enables turnkey access to digital currency payments for even more buyers and sellers around the world."

Through this strategic alliance, Flexa and Aurus look to empower global consumers with new utility for their digital currency holdings by unlocking them to be spent in a contactless and fee-free way. The integration between Aurus and Flexa includes both in-store and e-commerce payments, and is expected to be live this spring.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world. Learn more at https://flexa.network.

About Aurus

Aurus provides an omni-commerce payment acceptance platform, AurusPay® to retailers across the globe. AurusPay® is a PCI-DSS, PA-DSS, P2PE-certified platform which protects retailers card data against malware attacks using its innovative and patented security solution, AurusShield®. For more information, visit www.aurusinc.com.

