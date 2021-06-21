Flexa partners with Las Vegas Lacrosse to launch new and innovative pro lacrosse franchise

During today's event at MGM Resorts International's Michelob ULTRA Arena (located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino), Las Vegas Lacrosse will officially launch its new franchise — the 15th franchise in the league — and announce its ownership team, which includes Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. The team is also announcing Michelob ULTRA Arena as its home venue once play begins in late 2022. As presenting sponsor of the launch event, Flexa is working with Las Vegas Lacrosse to share its innovative payments technology with fans at the launch event and beyond.

"Flexa is honored to sponsor Las Vegas Lacrosse, and to work closely with its legendary ownership group," said Tyler Spalding, Flexa co-founder and CEO. "At Flexa, we're working to make commerce better for people all over the world, with a faster, safer, and easier way to pay. The owners of Las Vegas Lacrosse are sports legends and entrepreneurs who share this spirit, and box lacrosse is a fast-paced, exciting sport that we are excited to engage with more over time, particularly in Las Vegas. We look forward to working with the team now and into the future."

Mark Fine, CEO of Las Vegas Lacrosse, added, "Las Vegas Lacrosse strives to be a creative, fast-moving, and forward-thinking organization, with Flexa and its founders typifying the kind of innovative partners and entrepreneurs the team hopes to grow with over time."

Flexa is the world's fastest and most fraud-proof payments network, helping merchants around the world accept dozens of digital currencies (including cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, and zcash) instantly and with zero fraud. Through this strategic relationship, Flexa is expanding its presence in the Las Vegas Valley as it continues to help consumers unlock the power of digital assets in stores, in restaurants, at the fuel pump, and more.

The Las Vegas Lacrosse launch event will be broadcast live on the team's website at lasvegaslacrosse.com in partnership with Twitch on Monday, 6/20/21 at 1PM PT. For more information on Las Vegas Lacrosse, fans are encouraged to visit the team's website.

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world.

Las Vegas Lacrosse is the newest expansion team within the NLL. The franchise is owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai and will make its debut in the NLL's 2022-23 season, playing at MGM Resorts International's Michelob ULTRA Arena (located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino). For more information on the team, visit www.lasvegaslacrosse.com or the team's accounts on Twitter (@lasvegaslax), Instagram (@lasvegaslacrosse), Facebook (www.facebook.com/lasvegaslacrosse), TikTok (lasvegaslacrosse), and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/lasvegaslacrosse).

