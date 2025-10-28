FlexAgain Rated UK's Best Joint Supplement in HLTH Consumer Survey

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexAgain scored top in terms of customer satisfaction and efficacy in the joint supplements category in the 20,000 person survey.

The survey is part of HLTH's annual consumer satisfaction survey that covers all elements the health supplements market.

FlexAgain also scored 3rd in overall supplements. The joint supplement continues to go from strength to strength having previously had accolades such as best joint supplement from Discover, Athletics Weekly and other well-regarded publications. The FlexAgain CEO had the following to say "honestly, we're really proud of this one, of course all accolades are nice, but one that's voted for by the customers always carries a bit more weight. It shows we're doing things right."

Currently FlexAgain hold's a 4.5* rating on consumer review website TrustPilot, and close to straight 5*'s on the shop app. Further backing up the results.

Other brands that had generally positive scores included Nordic Naturals, and Seven Seas as a budget pick.

The survey asked customers to rate, their overall satisfaction, overall performance (in the joint category that involved reduction of swelling, improvements to mobility, price and pain relief).

FlexAgain scored first or second in all categories except for price and it is a little more expensive than most of the competition coming in at about $40 a bottle for a months supply.

HLTH informed us that - The results of the joint category contained over 2,000 responses; results are aggregated to averages with every supplement requiring over 100 customer responses to proceed through to the rankings.

Further information is available on the HLTH website or at FlexAgain.com.

FlexAgain contains Vitamin D, Gingerols, Omega 3, Curcumin, MSM, glucosamine, chondroitin, bromelain, boswellic acid and Vitamin K which have all been studied individually to have a positive impact on joint health or mobility.

FA Nutra Ltd is a UK based supplement manufacturer with independent production in the US and Europe and is 3rd party tested in the USA before sale.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807128/FlexAgain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FlexAgain