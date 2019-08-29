FlexApp Wins Best of VMworld 2019 Digital Workspace Award

"Having received a Best of VMworld award back at our first VMworld show in 2009 , we are delighted to celebrate our tenth anniversary by receiving the Best of VMworld 2019 award in the Digital Workspace category," commented Jason E. Smith. "FlexApp is a leading, innovative solution for delivering applications and it is such an accolade to have it recognized as such by the judges and editors."

The awards cover the following six categories of the virtualization market: Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure Platform, Agile Operations, Automation and DevOps, Networking, Data Protection, Security, Digital Workspace and Best of Show. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchServerVirtualization.com reviewed and evaluated the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability, and ease of use.

On receiving the award at the awards ceremony on the show floor in the Solutions Exchange at VMworld 2019, the screen highlighted why FlexApp won the award, "This product delivers Windows app layers from any object-based cloud storage, and can layer them into a running image at anytime."

For the full list of winners and finalists visit: https://searchservervirtualization.techtarget.com/photostory/252469630/Best-of-VMworld-2019-US-Award-winners/1/How-the-Best-of-VMworld-2019-US-Awards-work

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Microsoft WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

