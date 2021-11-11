Flexbase Announces First-Ever Credit Card for Construction Industry

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexbase , the automated payment platform for contractors and the construction industry that delivers faster and more efficient payments, today announced the first-ever credit card specifically for construction companies, targeting small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Flexbase Card is available immediately nationwide, offering up to 60 days interest-free credit and numerous other benefits.

"For years, slow payments and cash-flow have been the construction industry's biggest problem, resulting in many SMB construction companies stagnating or outright failing. In fact, a large percentage of these companies fail within the first few years of operation, making it increasingly difficult for others, including newcomers, to secure credit from banks," says Zaid Rahman, Founder and CEO of Flexbase. "With our card offering, we are going to democratize access to capital for construction companies of all sizes, and bring equal opportunity to everyone."

While any construction company may apply for Flexbase Card, those who use the card in tandem with the Flexbase platform will be able to achieve deeper insight into their financial data and other factors, potentially becoming eligible to borrow larger credit amounts. New workflow enhancements between the card and the platform will also reduce paperwork and increase invoicing efficiency. This combination of accelerated cash-flow management combined with greater access to capital will help improve these companies' financial position and their ability to compete and grow.

This is the industry's first card requiring no personal guarantee and no security deposit, providing much higher credit and up to 60 days of interest-free credit.

"SMB construction companies should not be failing in a booming market. By supercharging their access to capital, we are fulfilling the needs of a severely underbanked and credit invisible market segment," continues Rahman. "We are excited and proud to support these companies who represent a key factor in building a thriving national economy."

About Flexbase

Flexbase supercharges cashflow for construction companies. On average, it takes over 100 days to get paid in the construction industry. Through automation, Flexbase reduces the time it takes to get paid through a comprehensive AR/AP product for the construction industry. Flexbase is also revolutionizing construction credit by launching a credit card with no personal guarantee purpose built for the construction industry with built in expense management for managing project expenses across every stakeholder.

SOURCE Flexbase