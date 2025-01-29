Flexcar Partners with Sunoco for New Gas Saver Program

Flexible car lease company to offer drivers as much as $0.30 off per gallon with Flexcar Gas Saver™

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexcar , the flexible car lease company, today announced the launch of its Flexcar Gas Saver™ program. Exclusively available to Flexcar members, the program launches in partnership with Sunoco, offering drivers in New England 30¢ off per gallon and 20¢ off in southern markets at participating Sunoco locations.

"Flexcar is all about making car ownership more affordable and flexible," said Jake Marston, vice president of marketing at Flexcar. "With the launch of Flexcar Gas Saver and our partnership with Sunoco, we're proud to offer our members one of the best gas savings programs on the market — helping them save significantly every year."

Flexcar and Sunoco conducted their initial rollout of the Flexcar Gas Saver program in December 2024. Beginning in 2025, all Flexcar members will be auto enrolled in the Flexcar Gas Saver program. In order to receive the discount, members simply fill up their car at a participating Sunoco station. After they have completed their transaction, members will receive a text message confirming the location of the fill up and how much money they will be credited back on their next monthly bill.

The Flexcar Gas Saver program is one of the many ways Flexcar helps drivers save money. With Flexcar, drivers pay zero down, and everything is included in one monthly payment — insurance, comprehensive maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, monthly car washes, and more. According to Flexcar's 2024 survey of more than 600 customers , affordability is the top reason for why drivers choose Flexcar over buying or traditional leasing.

Flexcar's commitment to affordability and flexibility has resulted in significant growth for the company in 2024. The company now has thousands of customers in the East Coast markets it operates in, and drivers have driven more than 150 million miles in Flexcars.

About Flexcar

Flexcar offers month-to-month flexible car leases with zero down payment and the ability to change cars or cancel anytime. Drivers can choose their car on the Flexcar website or mobile app, specify whether they'd like to pick up the car or have it delivered, and drive the car for as long as they'd like. With Flexcar, everything is included in one monthly payment. Learn more at flexcar.com.

