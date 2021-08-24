FlexCare Infusion Centers Partners with River Cities Capital, Opens Three New Infusion Centers Across Alabama, Oklahoma
Aug 24, 2021, 14:57 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexCare Infusion Centers, a patient-first platform of ambulatory infusion centers, announced a partnership with River Cities Capital, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm, to accelerate FlexCare's regional expansion across Oklahoma and Alabama. In conjunction, FlexCare announced the opening of three new centers: two in Tulsa and one in Birmingham. FlexCare currently operates five centers throughout Oklahoma and Alabama with near-term plans to expand coverage in underserved markets.
FlexCare Infusion Centers prioritizes comfort, access and convenience while providing patients top-quality care with beneficial treatments in a lower-cost setting.
"This is an incredible opportunity and we are excited to partner with River Cities," says Aaron Smith, CEO, Flexcare. "We look forward to introducing a more convenient, comfortable and private site of care option to patients and their referring specialists in our communities. Everybody benefits from our intentionally designed clinical model and passionate focus on the patient experience."
An advocate for patients, FlexCare works with physicians and insurance providers to ensure patients access to prescribed treatments quickly and efficiently, helping referring providers facilitate authorization and benefits eligibility for their patients. With evening, weekend and workday treatment options, and private, comfortable rooms, patients receive high-quality care safely and comfortably.
"We are thrilled to partner with a team committed to providing exceptional care for patients and that serves as a partner to referring physicians by ensuring consistent and effective communication between providers," says Adam Midkiff, River Cities Capital, who joins the Board of Directors. "We look forward to quickly expanding FlexCare's regional footprint to provide greater care access for complex chronic patients with convenient, comfortable and cost-effective infusion therapies."
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, FlexCare's current footprint includes multiple centers located throughout Oklahoma City, Norman, Tulsa and Birmingham, with plans to open additional centers throughout Alabama (Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile) and Oklahoma (Lawton and Stillwater) in the coming months. Additional regional expansion in neighboring states is planned for 2022.
Locations
|
Oklahoma City Clinic
1001 West Memorial
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
|
Norman Clinic
481 Merchant Dr.
Norman, OK 73069
|
Tulsa – Midtown
1826 E. 15th St., Ste. A
Tulsa, OK 74104
|
Tulsa South Clinic
8556 E. 101st St., Ste. G
Tulsa, OK 74113
|
Birmingham Clinic
2409 Acton Rd., Ste.153
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
About FlexCare Infusion Centers
FlexCare Infusion Centers provide specialty infusion and injections to adult and pediatric patients with rare, chronic, and complex conditions. Our expertise includes neurology, immunology, GI, and rheumatology. We offer fast, convenient new patient enrollment. Start the process now by visiting our website: FlexCareinfusion.com/referrals
About River Cities Capital
River Cities (RCC) is a growth equity firm building high-potential healthcare companies by leveraging the unique interplay of our segments of focus: medical device, healthcare services and healthcare IT. We are dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, growing companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and the experiences and outcomes for the patients. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage our domain expertise, a network of healthcare thought leaders and deep relationships with health systems assembled over our 27-year history. For more information, please visit rccf.com.
