HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexClip, PearlMountain Limited's flagship video creation platform, has recently introduced a suite of new AI tools, including AI Photo Colorizer, AI Photo Restoration, AI Image Upscaler, AI Image Extender, and AI Face Swap. These new tools are crafted to provide users with innovative and user-friendly solutions for image editing.

FlexClip Expands AI Offerings, Empowering Creators with Cutting-Edge Image Processing

At it's core, FlexClip's latest update offers powerful AI tools like AI Photo Colorizer, AI Photo Restoration, and AI Image Upscaler. These tools allow users to colorize black-and-white photos, repair damaged images, and enhance resolution. Ideal for restoring cherished memories or improving image quality for digital platforms, these features simplify image refinement for both personal and professional use.

Additionally, FlexClip's AI Image Extender leverages AI technology to extend image backgrounds. It adjusts the aspect ratio or size of the original image without distortion, preserving detail while enhancing visual impact. Ideal for enlarging photographs, optimizing e-commerce product images, enhancing artistic creations, and improving social media images, this tool helps users create more appealing and professional works.

Moreover, the AI Face Swap tool automatically recognizes and replaces faces in photos, delivering natural and realistic results. This helps users with fun images, memes, role-playing content, and visual marketing, enhancing aesthetic appeal and playfulness while enabling various creative expressions.

"We are dedicated to providing users with more advanced tools to encourage their creativity. The newly launched AI functions transform traditional image editing, enabling users to easily achieve professional-level results," says PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "We believe this will greatly enhance the user experience and increase creative freedom."

FlexClip consistently explores AI technology, providing users with a variety of practical tools and a powerful video editor that allows for flexibility and more possibilities in image and video creation.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is an ai-powered online video maker developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that help novice and professionals create tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease.

To date, FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

SOURCE PearlMountain Limited