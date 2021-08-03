FlexClip Launches Resource-Rich Video Maker for Creating Stunning Videos

With the introduction of FlexClip V2.7, users can choose from more than 1,000 built-in text animations and overlays with different themes, styles and colors to create and enhance their videos. FlexClip contains a large collection of intro and outro templates that enable users to bring their vision to life. Users can make adjustments at any time and control every aspect of their video from beginning to end.

Users can simply choose a template, add media assets, and alter the soundtrack, text, filters and other video aspects to create professional-level videos. They can add their own personal touches when they begin with one of the templates in FlexClip. It's a feature that, before now, could only be achieved with a complicated video editing program that came with a steep learning curve.

FlexClip is an easy-to-use solution for marketers, YouTubers, social media influencers, entrepreneurs and individuals that have little to no technical skills. The latest update provides a beginner-friendly video maker to easily produce professional videos that stand out. It also enables users to disseminate their messages quicker and more efficiently.

"FlexClip's mission is to minimize the time and effort needed to edit a video, allowing everyone to produce striking videos like a pro," said Lin Xiao, CEO and founder of FlexClip. "Our latest version delivers a next generation video creation platform, enabling anyone to develop professional-quality videos with drag-and-drop ease, meaning no more time wasted on learning, organizing and composing a video."

FlexClip continuously optimizes the user experience and is responsive to customer needs. The recent cloud storage update is the result of customer feedback for a user-friendly way to edit video projects across devices. With up to 100GB of cloud space, users can work on projects anytime, anywhere, without worrying about losing files. The new animations, templates and editing capabilities in FlexClip are a measure of the company's leadership and innovation in the area of video and multimedia technologies.

"We're making video creation more accessible to everyone by providing numerous ready-to-edit resources and fully-functional tools, while maintaining simplicity as much as possible," said Lin.

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

