FlexClip Revolutionizes Video Content Creation with Launch of Innovative AI Capabilities

FlexClip introduces AI Text-to-Video, AI Video Script, and AI Image Generator in the latest version to transform the video editing experience.

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain Limited's flagship video creation platform, FlexClip, is pleased to announce the much-anticipated update to Version 5.0. This release introduces innovative features, including AI Text-to-Video, AI Video Script, and AI Image Generator - marking a new era in video creation.

Your Creativity Driven by AI - Meet FlexClip 5.0
"We recognize the challenges users encounter in creating unique and high-quality videos," says PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "To overcome these obstacles, FlexClip has developed innovative video creation tools leveraging cutting-edge AI technology. We believe that FlexClip's AI-powered functionalities will help users achieve never-seen-before results in content creation."

According to the company, the Text-to-Video feature is a game-changer in of itself. More specifically, it can automatically transform prompts or scripts into captivating videos and, with multilingual support, users can create videos tailored to different languages, reaching diverse audiences with ease. Furthermore, FlexClip provides extensive customization options for video editing, allowing users to replace material, add text, modify background music, and apply transition effortlessly, ensuring only the highest quality output.

As a result of these remarkable features, individuals and teams can swiftly create compelling video content for diverse industries, including advertising, product demos, education, brand promotion, and social media, enhancing efficiency and creativity.

If that weren't enough, the AI Video Script Generator also streamlines the creative process by automatically generating well-structured and coherent scripts from provided prompts. Moreover, converting the generated script into a video is a seamless, one-click process that accelerates the production workflow. The AI Video Script feature benefits businesses and individual creators, allowing them to deliver exceptional content with precision and ease.

FlexClip continues to empowers users with the AI Image Generator, enabling automatic generation of visually stunning photos through provided prompts. With 18 style options, such as 3D, cartoons, comics, and art, and support for three common aspect ratios (9:16, 16:9, 1:1), this makes it indispensable for design, advertising, content creation, video production, and web design. Inspiring creativity and saving time, this feature enriches the user experience. 

FlexClip 5.0 introduces powerful new AI tools, expanding its lineup of features that already include Automatic Subtitles, Text-to-Speech, and Background Removal. The enhanced AI toolkit simplifies the production process and enhances creative quality.

For more information about FlexClip and its Version 5.0, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/ or on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that help novice and professionals create tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease.

To date, FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

