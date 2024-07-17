FlexClip Unveils Advanced AI Features and Improved Editing Tools for Enhanced Creativity

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain Limited announces the latest update to its flagship video creation platform, FlexClip, which adds two new, powerful AI features: AI Noise Reducer and AI Vocal Remover. These tools are designed to enhance audio quality, making it easier for users to achieve professional-grade audio effects. Additionally, the new version has improved existing AI tools, further simplifying the editing process, elevating user experience, and boosting FlexClip's competitiveness as a video production tool.

Meet FlexClip 6.0 for Next-Level Video Editing

"I am thrilled to introduce the newest version of FlexClip, which includes highly anticipated AI capabilities," says PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "We believe these enhancements will streamline audio processing, allowing for superior video quality and greater creative flexibility. This update underscores our dedication to continually enhancing the user experience."

FlexClip's new AI Noise Reducer effectively eliminates background noise such as wind, rain, traffic, and other environmental sounds with a single click. This significantly enhances audio clarity and quality, benefiting video bloggers, streamers, online educators, filmmakers, and music producers. Users can achieve professional-grade audio without specialized skills, thereby streamlining the editing process and enhancing creative efficiency.

Moreover, FlexClip uses advanced AI algorithms to intelligently identify and separate vocals and background music from any video or audio track, providing users with clean background music and isolated vocal segments. FlexClip AI Vocal Remover boosts creative flexibility and efficiency, benefiting projects such as karaoke accompaniment creation, education and training, and audio mixing, while improving overall standards and quality.

The latest FlexClip release brings new features and upgrades current AI tools based on user feedback. The Text-to-Video function will now automatically generate voiceovers with improved scene matching for more complete video results and the AI Image Generator has also been refined with advanced models for better output. FlexClip continues to optimize editing and performance for a superior user experience in creative projects.

For more information about FlexClip, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/

About FlexClip

FlexClip is an ai-powered online video maker developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that help novice and professionals create tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease.

To date, FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

SOURCE PearlMountain Limited