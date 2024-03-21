HONG KONG, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain Limited's flagship video creation platform, FlexClip, is pleased to reveal the release of the its latest version, featuring the highly anticipated Chroma Key, Reverse Video, and Freeze Frame functionalities. These additions are specifically designed to elevate the creative video editing experience, providing users with enhanced tools for crafting compelling and dynamic content.

FlexClip Unveils Exciting New Editing Features for Enhanced Creativity

In this latest update, FlexClip introduces the Chroma Key feature, enabling users to seamlessly edit out the backgrounds of green screens - or any other color in videos or photos and replace them with different images or video clips entirely. This enhancement simplifies video compositing and post-production editing, expanding the scope of video creation for virtual backgrounds, special effects sequences, news segments, and educational content.

Additionally, FlexClip also adds the Reverse Video tool, which expands creative options by effortlessly reversing video timelines for captivating effects, adding creativity and entertainment to video content. The extension helps create magical music videos, highlight action replays, craft thrilling movie scenes, design engaging ads, and explore unconventional techniques in artistic short films.

What's more, FlexClip incorporates the Freeze Frame functionality, enabling users to capture and freeze key moments in their videos, enhancing visual effects and injecting more fun into their content. This feature brings users a fresh video editing experience suitable for creating artistic effects, creative expressions, educational demonstrations, and producing film trailers, among various other scenarios.

"I am excited to introduce these new editing features to our users," says PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "We believe the addition of these features will enrich users' creative experience, bringing them more inspiration and enjoyment. We eagerly look forward to seeing how users leverage these features to create impressive video works."

For more information about FlexClip, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/ or on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that help novice and professionals create tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease.

To date, FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

