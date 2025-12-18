Flexcompute and Rescale Partner to Accelerate Physics AI Development with GPU-Native Simulation

The partnership combines GPU-native physics simulation with cloud scalability, allowing engineers to run massive, high-fidelity simulations and generate the data needed to train Physics AI models.

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexcompute, the superintelligence platform for physics-based simulation, today announced the commercial availability of Flow360 on Rescale, a digital engineering platform built for the AI era. The collaboration brings together the power of GPU-native performance and cloud scalability to solve the industry's most complex problems.

The integration makes Flexcompute's GPU-native simulation software Flow360 available directly on the Rescale platform. It provides users with access to high-fidelity physics simulation, enabling faster and larger analyses without limitations. This powerful combination also allows organizations to tackle extremely large and complex problems and generate the expansive datasets needed to advance Physics AI training and development.

"The next generation of engineering demands simulation tools that can scale without compromise," said Adam McKenzie, Chief Technology Officer at Rescale. "Flexcompute's GPU-native solvers deliver high-fidelity simulation at massive scale. This enables our customers to efficiently explore larger design spaces and accelerate their engineering processes."

Flexcompute's collaboration with Rescale reflects its commitment to an open ecosystem, where partnerships with industry leaders play a central role in advancing physics simulation, accelerating engineering innovation and creating the data foundation for Physics AI. The integration expands access to high-fidelity simulation technologies for Rescale's customers, giving engineers and researchers powerful tools that scale with their ambitions.

"This collaboration represents an important step toward the next generation of physics-based computing," said Savithru Jayasinghe, Head of CFD at Flexcompute. "Bringing our technology to Rescale's environment expands an open ecosystem that gives engineers flexible access to high-fidelity simulation. Making our technology broadly available on the cloud is central to enabling users to push the limits of physics simulation and solve challenges that were previously out of reach."

The partnership highlights Flexcompute's role as a trusted technology provider helping companies modernize and transform engineering workflows, while supporting Rescale's mission to accelerate innovation by unifying cloud computing, data intelligence, and AI for engineering.

About Flexcompute

Flexcompute is a physics intelligence company that turns the laws of physics into a shared brain for engineers and agents to design, optimize, and operate real-world systems. With a platform that combines GPU-native multiphysics simulation, geometry-native reasoning, and neural memory that continuously learns from every simulation and test, Flexcompute dramatically reduces the latency to physics insight. Used across aerospace, automotive, energy, and advanced manufacturing, Flexcompute enables engineers to focus on design while achieving lower cost, reduced energy use, and faster iteration. The mission is to make hardware innovation just as easy as software through physics intelligence.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuirk

Interdependence

[email protected]

845-269-8868

SOURCE Flexcompute