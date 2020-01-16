FLEXcon Chooses LeanCor Supply Chain Group as its Provider of Logistics Engineering, Transportation Management Solutions

FLORENCE, Ky., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanCor Supply Chain Group, a trusted partner in end-to-end supply chain management and logistics, today announced that FLEXcon, a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives, has selected the company as its third-party logistics provider to manage logistics engineering and transportation execution in order to advance performance and deliver improved customer experience.

LeanCor will engineer and manage FLEXcon's North American transportation network, providing a dedicated team of logisticians at its Florence, KY-based Logistics Control Center, an on-site transportation manager, and world-class system connectivity.

"We're excited to become a strategic, end-to-end supply chain partner as FLEXcon pursues logistics as a competitive advantage," said Derek Browning, Director at LeanCor. "Our mutual commitment to lean thinking will foster cross-functional collaboration that leads to new operational efficiencies. I want to thank the FLEXcon team for enabling a seamless transition as we launch our partnership."

FLEXcon will receive real-time visibility and optimization of product flowing through its North American transportation network. Building upon an existing culture of continuous improvement, LeanCor will provide advanced analytics to support root-cause problem solving, lead time reduction and defect elimination. As a strategic, collaborative, and transparent partner, LeanCor will leverage system data to drive valuable process improvement and accountability across the supply chain. This will enable FLEXcon to continue to innovate and provide leading products to its consumers.

"To continually improve the level of service and quality we bring to our customers, it's essential that we can identify problems at the source and adapt accordingly," said Aimee Peacock, Chief Financial Officer at FLEXcon. "We are excited to be working with this like-minded logistics partner that will support our continuous improvement goals and help us to bring the best possible experience to our customers."

About FLEXcon

FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used in graphics applications, manufactured goods and new products. For over 60 years, FLEXcon has provided a collaborative, consultative approach to deliver unique solutions that help customers achieve better business results. FLEXcon is a trusted partner to a wide range of companies from printers and fabricators to engineers and designers developing products for existing and emerging markets. Headquartered in Spencer, Mass., the company has operations throughout North America and Europe with distribution worldwide. For more information, visit FLEXcon.com.

About LeanCor Supply Chain Group

Based in Florence, KY, LeanCor Supply Chain Group is a trusted partner with a mission to advance the world's supply chains. LeanCor's three integrated brands – LeanCor Training and Education, LeanCor Consulting, and LeanCor Logistics – specialize in lean principles to help organizations across a wide array of industries eliminate waste, drive down costs, and build cultures of continuous improvement. For more information, visit LeanCor.com or follow LeanCor on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kelley Prince

513.430.4361

232559@email4pr.com

SOURCE LeanCor Supply Chain Group

Related Links

http://LeanCor.com

