FlexDealer CEO Michael Cirillo Featured Thought Leader on DigitalMarketing.org

Their latest article, "How to Grow Your Show," features useful strategies from 22 prominent creators about how to grow your audience among various content-sharing platforms. Among DigitalMarketing.org's featured thought leaders, Michael was featured as one of the top three creators to comment on strategies that helped his automotive industry podcast, The Dealer Playbook , become the #1 car sales, dealership marketing, and leadership podcast in the world. His top tip for an effective and inexpensive way to grow your show?

"Create one high-quality piece of content that is around 30-45 minutes long. For example, a podcast episode that ranges between 30 and 45 minutes, or even an hour-long, is a great starting point. Then create written content out of that audio content. Compile the information into show notes, a blog, produce some type of downloadable PDF, or any type of content that people can get their hands on. Then go over to Facebook and run a very inexpensive awareness type of advertisement to that content, so you get more eyeballs on it."

He notes that the ultimate goal is to utilize one good quality piece of content in a number of ways. This helps save valuable resources by reducing the need for multiple pieces of content, adds consistency to your messaging, and attracts more views across various platforms.

"Michael Cirillo helps business leaders get their message out and step into greater authority with podcasting. He is the creator of a pretty amazing podcast called 'The Dealer Playbook' that he started around seven years ago. His podcast now has had around four million downloads and has helped him speak on stages worldwide."

Michael Cirillo is a co-founder and current CEO of FlexDealer - a creative digital marketing agency that has helped hundreds of businesses achieve success through the use of creative content and marketing strategies. He explores what it takes to be successful in the automotive industry on his podcast, The Dealer Playbook, and has inspired live audiences around the world with his knowledge, expertise, and passion.

