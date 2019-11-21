FlexDev Turns IT Outsourcing Model on its Head and Wins an Award on the Way - It's Now Time to Look at Poland

FlexDev have created a new concept called Next Generation Delivery Center+ [NGDC] that takes their clients' culture and business processes and integrates them into their clients' own fully branded delivery center that is managed and powered by FlexDev. FlexDev looks after admin, finance, recruitment, and legal, thus providing a complete end-to-end solution, while leaving their clients in control always, but sharing the risks.

FlexDev's Executive Vice President for the US, Graham Fell, comments: "Poland is becoming the top destination in the world for US companies that want to outsource their IT and Finance functions. More and more companies are realizing that they cannot afford to have multiple attempts at getting things done right. After research, FlexDev found that the most common issues were cultural differences and misunderstandings. Culturally there is very little difference between Poland, the US and other European countries. In addition, Poland offers a stable and healthy economy, a highly skilled workforce, a dynamically growing IT market and US and EU standards in IP protection and data security," said Mr Fell.

Mr Fell concluded: "Being awarded the award for best bespoke outsource provider for 2019 shows our commitment to innovation. We are all about providing the highest levels of quality and service to our clients and quite simply put, if our clients are not successful, then neither are we."

FlexDev is a Global Award-Winning software development company and is the leader in NGDC+ [Next Generation Delivery Center] that builds and manages delivery centers in the areas of ITO and BPO. FlexDev works with major organizations and is a trusted adviser to some of the world's largest and most respected brands. FlexDev manages local centers by providing full management, administration, legal support, marketing and finance while their clients have full control and ownership of their assets. FlexDev helps organizations speed up time to market, improve quality and reduce costs.

https://www.usbusiness-news.com/issues/technology-elite-awards-2019/12/

