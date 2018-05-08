FlexDev's EVP Graham Fell: India's $150 Billion Outsourcing Industry Future Questioned by FlexDev Inc.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688334/Flex.jpg )





FLexDev Inc - A Global Software Development and Services company that provides on-demand, flexible technology solutions and services enabling companies with their digital IT transformation initiatives to future-proof enterprises.

Executive Vice President for North America and Asia Pacific, Graham Fell explained: "FlexDev provides a commercially viable alternative to outsourcing software development to Indian companies, but we do not want to position ourselves as attacking them as for some companies this is still a viable option. Having said that, we are seeing a sharp increase in numbers from UK companies across major verticals that want to move to a nearshore/onshore distributed agile model due to the time differences between India and the UK. Outsourcing to India can be cheap but not always cheerful."

FlexDev has developed a Next Generation Delivery Center (NGDC+) in Poznan, Poland, and focuses on 3 main areas around Digital Transformation to future-proof Enterprises.. "Companies use our services in real time and we provide managed teams, extended teams, leverage distributed agile methodologies and use the best talent in the marketplace to do this," continued Mr. Fell.

Using a nearshore model ultimately enables companies to speed up time to market, increase quality and drive down costs. In addition to the nearshore model for European companies, FlexDev will soon be supporting North America with a Next Generation Delivery Center (NGDC) in Costa Rica.

About FlexDev

FlexDev is a Global Software Development and Services company that provides on-demand, flexible technology solutions and services that enables companies with their digital IT transformation initiatives to future-proof their enterprises. By leveraging FlexDev's Next Generation Delivery Center+ (NGDC) Head Quartered in Poznan, Poland, FlexDev helps companies ensure they are receiving the highest quality of services, ensure they control costs, and hit their business objectives. FlexDev enables digital transformation services and offers 3 areas of expertise to future-proof organizations:

- IT Modernization

- Scalable Enterprise Solutions

- AI and BI Digital Journey Mapping

FlexDev has extensive highly skilled software consultants and IT experts that have unrivaled experience in terms of quality of service. FlexDev offers several engagement models: Nearshore/Onshore, Managed Teams, Managed Services, and Managed Projects. All of our services are delivered from our Next Generation Delivery Center (NGDC) in Poland. By leveraging FlexDev's delivery center (NGDC) we enable companies to:

- Speed up time-to-market

- Increase quality

- Drive down costs

For more information, please contact contact@flexdevgroup.com

For Press Enquiries please contact pr@flexdevgroup.com

For more information about FlexDev please visit www.flexdevgroup.com

SOURCE FlexDev