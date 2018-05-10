FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon

Amazon has become a dominant channel for online retailers and according to One Click Retail, Amazon captured 44 percent of all U.S. eCommerce sales in 2017. However, with recent changes to Amazon's FBA regulations, Amazon sellers are getting squeezed by increased storage costs and tighter inventory regulations, putting significant pressure on their business models.

FLEXE provides programmatic access to more than 900 warehouses across North America. FLEXE's FBA Distribution Program provides real-time inventory visibility across its entire network of distribution centers so as Amazon sellers track Amazon in-stock rates, they can quickly replenish inventory from nearby FLEXE locations.

"We are seeing renewed urgency from sellers looking for ways to protect and increase their margins on Amazon," said Karl Siebrecht, co-founder and CEO at FLEXE. "Now these sellers can use FLEXE to offset the cost of more frequent FBA replenishment runs by leveraging FLEXE's network of distribution facilities next-door to Amazon facilities," added Siebrecht.

Online retailers can be up and running with FLEXE's FBA Distribution Program in a matter of days and begin saving up to 40-80 percent on the cost of storing large quantities of inventory to replenish to Amazon fulfillment centers.

"Maintaining 100% in-stock levels for fast-track delivery is critical to sellers' success on Amazon," said Tod Harrick, Vice President of Product at Marketplace Ignition, a Wunderman Commerce Agency. "However, Amazon tightly manages storage capacity at their fulfillment centers, which can make it costly and difficult to keep product in stock. We believe on-demand capacity from FLEXE gives online retailers valuable options for optimizing their supply chains and ultimately their profit margins on Amazon and other eCommerce channels."

To learn more about FLEXE's FBA Distribution Program and to calculate potential savings, visit https://www.flexe.com/fba-distribution.

About FLEXE

FLEXE is a network of more than 900 warehouses connected by a single software platform. Unlike traditional solutions, FLEXE makes warehousing available on-demand and uses software to streamline the entire process. FLEXE brings agility to the supply chain and helps retailers & brands easily resolve warehouse capacity constraints and dynamically expand their distribution and eCommerce fulfillment networks. Warehouse providers in the FLEXE network can create a new stream of revenue on space and resources that would otherwise go unused. For more information, please visit www.flexe.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexe-launches-fba-distribution-program-to-help-sellers-scale-and-boost-profitability-on-amazon-300646085.html

SOURCE FLEXE

Related Links

http://www.flexe.com

