FLEXE Launches Integration with Google Merchant Center

SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXE , the leader in on-demand warehousing and fulfillment, today announced its integration with Google Merchant Center. Retailers and brands can now connect their FLEXE Fulfillment program to Google's new free and fast in Shopping ads feature. This enables advertisers to market a differentiated delivery promise early in the buyer journey, reduce cart abandonment, and increase sales.

Online shoppers abandon shopping carts nearly 70 percent of the time , due in large part to high shipping fees and slow delivery times. With eCommerce demand accelerating due to COVID-19, retailers and brands face increased pressure to communicate and execute free and fast delivery promises. Now, they can promote what online shoppers value most and present shipping details at the point of product discovery.

"As a pilot partner, FLEXE connected fulfillment and demand generation together for the first time," said Karl Siebrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of FLEXE. "This integration uniquely helps retailers and brands understand customer shipping preferences, optimize their fulfillment strategy and increase cart conversion rates."

The FLEXE Fulfillment integration with Google Merchant Center:

Creates a direct connection between the FLEXE Technology Platform and the Google Merchant Center

Provides a live inventory feed capturing product availability and delivery speed

Exposes a free and fast delivery promise label in Google Shopping ads based on shopper location, product availability, and delivery speed

"FLEXE Fulfillment allows us to reduce last-mile logistics costs so we can reinvest resources in our marketing and product development," said Sharone Almog, Director of Growth Marketing at eCommerce furniture company, Lull . "Now we can both promote our delivery promise earlier in the funnel through Google Shopping ads and continue to optimize our fulfillment network."

Learn more about the FLEXE integration and how Lull saves on shipping times and costs with FLEXE Fulfillment.

About FLEXE

FLEXE is reinventing warehousing and fulfillment to optimize the global delivery of goods. As the leader in on-demand warehousing, FLEXE helps forward-looking brands create dynamic eCommerce fulfillment networks and resolve warehouse capacity constraints. Based in Seattle, the FLEXE team is dedicated to transforming the logistics industry and helping customers create agility in their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.flexe.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Medium .

