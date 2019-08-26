Flexential® Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status for its New Cloud Platform and Announces Speakers for VMworld 2019

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Flexential offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

"Our goal is to make the complex cloud-world simple for our customers by offering best-in-class infrastructure that allows for third party integration, automation and manageability to meet the needs of enterprises today, while also providing a spring-board for future innovation," said Mike Fuhrman, chief product and information officer, at Flexential. "Our new VMware® Cloud Verified platform, when coupled with our broad portfolio, most notably our Professional Services, connectivity to hyperscalers, managed services and national colocation platform, puts us in a unique position to help our customers wherever they are along their cloud journey."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers deliver the efficiency, agility and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Flexential as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

Starting with a supported, seamless customer migration process, Flexential Cloud empowers mission-critical applications and workloads that require high performance and resiliency, delivered via a flexible, scalable deployment model. With eight new cloud nodes strategically placed across North America and Europe to ensure low latency and high performance, the multi-tenant cloud and hosted private cloud offerings include built-in compliance to the hypervisor level and are optimized for security. Both solutions recently earned the VMware Cloud Verified status.

VMware's global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html.

More on Flexential Cloud can be found at: https://www.flexential.com/cloud.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company, co-headquartered in Charlotte and Denver, is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as, cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com . Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

