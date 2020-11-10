Flexential® Announces Additional Power and Space in Atlanta Data Center

Current and anticipated business demands from customers offering essential services drove the need for the expansion at Flexential's Atlanta-Alpharetta data center. These businesses in healthcare, transportation, financial services, and other industries are serving the community during the pandemic. As an essential business itself, Flexential has been working hand-in-hand with these customers to ensure they have all the resources they need to stay up and running 24/7.

"We believe there is unlimited growth potential in the Atlanta region," said Ryan Mallory, COO of Flexential.

"As Georgia's largest credit union, we gain tremendous confidence and benefits through the geographical placement of Flexential's connected data centers, which deliver the highest level of security and reliable service for our members," said Chad Jaenke, vice president of IT Operations and Technical Support, Delta Community Credit Union. "Every person we work with at Flexential is knowledgeable, responsive and genuinely cares about the success of our business."

Flexential's Alpharetta data center also supports the following essential businesses:

Flexential houses and manages critical data for Floyd Medical Center , the flagship hospital for the not-for-profit Floyd health system and the locations of one of the first COVID-19 patients in Georgia . To prepare for a possible influx of COVID-19 cases, the hospital converted an adjacent acute care facility and half of its parking deck into COVID units. Flexential's systems enabled Floyd to seamlessly and securely connect these new locations without disruption to its core business.

, the flagship hospital for the not-for-profit Floyd health system and the locations of one of the first COVID-19 patients in . To prepare for a possible influx of COVID-19 cases, the hospital converted an adjacent acute care facility and half of its parking deck into COVID units. Flexential's systems enabled Floyd to seamlessly and securely connect these new locations without disruption to its core business. Barnes Healthcare Services, which offers patient-centric home healthcare solutions for everything from chronic disease management to infusion, leverages Flexential hosted private cloud, colocation and data protection solutions to optimize its services and save costs. Flexential's hurricane-resistant data center with redundant power supplies and high-availability infrastructure have given Barnes Healthcare the security of knowing their systems will always remain online, secure, and operating efficiently.

which offers patient-centric home healthcare solutions for everything from chronic disease management to infusion, leverages Flexential hosted private cloud, colocation and data protection solutions to optimize its services and save costs. Flexential's hurricane-resistant data center with redundant power supplies and high-availability infrastructure have given Barnes Healthcare the security of knowing their systems will always remain online, secure, and operating efficiently. Third-party logistics company Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) provides freight brokerage services to more than 7,000 businesses across the United States , Canada and Mexico . The company recently experienced dramatic year over year growth and turned to Flexential's hosted private cloud solution for the IT infrastructure it needed to support its phone system, which is critical to its ability to keep deliveries on track.

"We will continue to invest in the Atlanta metro area to support demand from a growing demographic of data-centric industries including logistics, healthcare, finance and more," said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer, Colocation Services at Flexential. "We believe there is unlimited growth potential in this region and are proud to support some of the top essential businesses that keep the Atlanta area and the nation running effectively."

The Atlanta data center is part of Flexential's reliable, easy-to-use and flexible, national FlexAnywhere™ platform which delivers elastic access to services quickly and easily. This platform enables Flexential customers to transport rich media and mission-critical data seamlessly between infrastructure/applications and customers/users. Flexential provides a private, secure and fully managed network to connect to hyperscale cloud providers, back-office platforms, all the company's colocation facilities and private cloud options, carrier hotels and to the edge of the internet.

To read more about the FlexAnywhere platform visit here. To see more on Flexential's data centers in the Atlanta market, visit here.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on-ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

https://www.flexential.com

