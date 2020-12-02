Flexential® Enriches Data Protection Portfolio with Highly Flexible DRaaS Solution

"Even seconds of downtime or data loss can be extremely destructive," said Mike Fuhrman, COO, CMS, Flexential. Tweet this

Flexential DRaaS is designed to protect organizations' most critical workloads that require RPOs of seconds and RTOs of minutes. The solution is powered by Zerto Continuous Data Protection (CDP), which provides journal-based recovery, allowing granular recovery of data from the point of just seconds before a cyberattack. This is especially critical now, as there has been a 148 percent rise this year in ransomware attacks relating specifically to COVID-19 scams.

According to Forrester Research, "COVID-19 shined a bright light on every company unprepared to recover from a data center outage and refocused enterprise IT teams on improving resiliency."[1] As businesses now work to ensure they are prepared when the next disaster strikes, Flexential is making data protection simple by designing, hosting and managing it for any organization. Flexential disaster recovery experts can guide organizations through the whole disaster recovery process from assessing the environment to designing, implementing and testing the entire disaster recovery infrastructure. The solution also saves organizations from overspending on data protection because it is a cloud-based, fully managed service that eliminates upfront investments in hardware, licensing management, and internal resource allocations.

Flexential DRaaS is part of a robust end-to-end data protection portfolio designed to protect all systems and applications in a simplified and cost-effective way. The data protection portfolio offers Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to protect mission-critical workloads, Backup as a Service (BaaS) to protect secondary/less-critical workloads, Object-based Storage (OBS) for Geo-dispersed storage, and Archive Storage for storing data for long-term compliance and security purposes.

Flexential also offers five DR centers in the U.S. strategically located to provide coverage within 600 miles of most metropolitan areas, truly ensuring that customers are always covered. To learn more about Flexential data protection solutions, visit here.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on-ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

