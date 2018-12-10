Flexential Expands Network with Two New PoPs, Seven Carrier Additions Across the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of hybrid IT and wholesale data center solutions, today announced a major expansion to its FlexAnywhere network fabric with new point of presence (PoP) deployments and carrier capabilities. The expansion includes new PoPs at 56 Marietta in Atlanta and at 511 11th Ave. in Minneapolis alongside seven new carriers providing additional connectivity options for Flexential customers in data centers throughout the U.S.

Strong carrier density and robust connectivity options are increasingly critical to delivery services as businesses move into the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Flexential will now add AT&T, Zayo, Unitas Global, Packet Fabric, Megaport, Crown Castle, and Cogent to its growing list of over 80 domestic and international carriers.

"As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the importance of carrier-neutral connectivity options like those provided by Flexential will only continue to grow," said Dave Schaeffer, Cogent Communications CEO. "We are proud to work with Flexential to offer carrier services to customers in Cincinnati; Denver; Las Vegas; Richardson, Texas; and several other locations, and we look forward to helping those businesses expand their reach."

The new carrier options and PoP deployments will support both the FlexAnywhere network fabric and edge computing offerings by bringing carrier-neutral connectivity services anywhere within the Flexential fleet. This increased carrier density will allow Flexential to better serve the needs of customers wherever additional interconnection is needed.

"As always, our goal is to provide Flexential customers with as many choices as possible to suit their business needs," said Mike Fuhrman, chief product officer at Flexential. "Companies need a diverse set of carrier solutions that meet both their requirements and budgets. We want to ensure that when customers choose Flexential and the FlexAnywhere platform, they have the confidence that we will deliver the consistent support and diverse options they need for sustainable, scalable success."

To learn more about FlexAnywhere, click here.

About Flexential

Flexential helps organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its 4,200+ customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 domestic and international markets and comprises 41 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Liz Schulte

For Flexential

flexential@matternow.com

971-245-4004

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

