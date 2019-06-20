Flexential® Growth Continues in Charlotte in Preparation for Additional Technology Sector Demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, is now delivering even greater capacity and power to customers in the Charlotte region with a 20,000-sq.-ft. addition to its flagship data center facility. Already one of the largest colocation providers in the Charlotte market, Flexential now offers even more inventory, power, and deployment capabilities for the region's data-hungry technology industries.

North Carolina's technology sector, which grew at double the national average over the last five years, was ranked by Forbes as the #2 city for tech jobs in the U.S. Charlotte's rising population and availability of affordable land and power—including renewable energy—make it a natural fit for growing technology companies.

"Flexential understands the needs of Charlotte's tech companies, because they've been here from the beginning," said Mike Montagna, Vice President, Information Systems, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "A reliable partner to our vital technology industry, Flexential has played a significant role in the rapid expansion of this sector and the growth of our regional economy. Through lower connectivity costs, scalable IT, and data center resources, Flexential helps to foster sustainable, continued growth for local businesses and our entire community."

With the new expansion, Flexential's Charlotte – North data center now boasts 3.3 MW of critical load UPS power capacity, bringing the company's total Charlotte capacity to 6 MW and its total data center footprint in the city to more than 129,000 sq. ft. Headquartered in Charlotte since 2001, Flexential completed the city's first peering exchange last year, supplying businesses with additional provider options and lower connectivity costs. Further, through the company's FlexAnywhere™ network fabric, customers in the Carolinas and beyond have enjoyed lower latency and greater access to their data.

"Charlotte is where we planted one of our first flags and a touchstone for our entire business," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "At Flexential, we anticipate the capacity needs of our customers and build to ensure they are able to achieve their IT goals today and well into the future. This investment will allow us to continue expanding the services we provide to our family of partners here in the city, and to help support this community's economic success."

Flexential will host an Open House for its newly expanded Charlotte data center on June 27. If you are interested in learning more about the event or a data center tour, please contact us. For additional information about Flexential's Charlotte location, click here.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com .

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact:

Courtney Gaudet

Flexential

Courtney.gaudet@flexential.com

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Flexential

720-891-1070

Lori.staffordthomas@flexential.com

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

