Flexential Hires Data Center Industry Marketing Veteran to Drive Hybrid IT Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced it has hired Sherri Liebo to serve as its Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. In her role, Liebo will be focused on driving growth for Flexential's Hybrid IT portfolio, including the development and guidance of go-to-market strategies, customer and partner relations, branding and campaign management and lead generation. Sherri joins Flexential following three years with Digital Realty, where she led the global marketing team through a significant global expansion, strengthened its market presence and accelerated demand generation.

"We are excited to announce Sherri's addition to Flexential's senior leadership team," said Flexential Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Doherty. "A seasoned and passionate business and marketing leader, Sherri has deep experience developing go-to-market strategies and championing the customer journey across B2B markets. Her unique background driving demand across Cloud and Managed Services also aligns well with our portfolio of offerings and will contribute to a strong start to the new year."

Liebo brings over 25 years of B2B marketing experience to Flexential, having worked across both enterprise and startup businesses. Prior to her time as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Digital Realty, Liebo spent time in leadership positions at Cisco and HP. At Cisco, Liebo oversaw Cisco's global marketing portfolio for its services and service provider businesses and before being appointed as its Global Partner Marketing leader.

"Flexential's compelling Hybrid IT portfolio is poised for significant growth potential in the coming year," said Liebo. "Flexential's strong executive leadership team and unique market strategy makes it a fierce competitor in the industry, and I am excited to bring my passion and experience to the team to drive the company's Hybrid IT agenda."

To learn more about Flexential, visit www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Courtney Gaudet, 303-579-4353, [email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

https://www.flexential.com/

