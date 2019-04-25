Flexential Honors Excellence in Channel Partners with 'Partner of the Year' Awards

"The channel is a core part of Flexential's go-to-market strategy. In 2018, our partners helped drive more than 40 percent of our new business and were a vital element to our success in the market," said Melissa McCoy, Flexential vice president of channel sales . "The awards give us a chance to recognize some of our most trusted partners and to celebrate our joint success in positioning Flexential's hybrid IT, interconnection and cloud services solutions to a growing number of enterprise customers across the country."

The Flexential partners receiving awards include:

AVANT: Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award . For the second year in a row, AVANT was recognized as the top overall revenue producer for Flexential.

. For the second year in a row, AVANT was recognized as the top overall revenue producer for Flexential. Intelisys: Master Agent of the Year . This award recognizes Intelisys for continued year-over-year growth with Flexential, as well as, driving strategic wins with significant monthly recurring revenue.

. This award recognizes Intelisys for continued year-over-year growth with Flexential, as well as, driving strategic wins with significant monthly recurring revenue. MicroCorp: Breakout Partner of the Year . MicroCorp rose through the ranks to quickly become one of Flexential's top producing partners for 2018.

. MicroCorp rose through the ranks to quickly become one of Flexential's top producing partners for 2018. Richardson Communications: Agent of the Year . Richardson Communications, a sub-agent, was responsible for driving the largest channel monthly recurring revenue deal for 2018.

. Richardson Communications, a sub-agent, was responsible for driving the largest channel monthly recurring revenue deal for 2018. CDW: Top VAR Award. CDW was recognized for the most revenue produced by a VAR partner in 2018.

AVANT (MVP Award)

"We are honored to be recognized by Flexential for the growth our AVANT Trusted Advisor community has built," said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder of AVANT. "The pace of change in IT is continuing to accelerate, and enterprise customers need the assistance of AVANT's Trusted Advisors to help navigate through the disruption change is causing in IT environments. Colocation, IaaS and managed security are among the most disruptive technologies in our recent State of Disruption report (www.GoAVANT.net/Disruption) co-sponsored by Flexential, and this partnership is at the heart of helping customer's solve today's critical IT challenges to realize their digital transformation needs."

MicroCorp (Breakout Partner of the Year Award)

"It is an honor to be recognized by Flexential, a great partner in our journey of enabling digital transformation," said Phil Keenan, president, MicroCorp. "Our unique approach to consultative sales with our partners has been met with enormous success over the last year. Flexential has been a key partner in realizing the results we have achieved and we look forward to that trend continuing for many years."

Richardson Communications (Agent of the Year Award)

"We are honored by our selection as recipient of this year's Agent of the Year award," said Rachel Thornton, founder of Richardson Communications and Consulting. "Flexential's unique, consultative approach aligns perfectly with our process and our vision with regard to how we take care of our clients from analysis to solution and beyond. We view Flexential as a true partner and a part of our team in taking great care of our clients, as we support and educate them regarding their technology needs."

