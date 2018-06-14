Flexential launches FlexAnywhere platform, extends hyperscale cloud connectivity options at the network edge

"As a global broadband communications company, we share Flexential's goal of providing more connectivity options to consumers and businesses of all sizes and industries," said Jim Elliot, vice president, technical operations at Viasat, a Flexential customer. "Working with a high-quality partner enhances the integrity of our offerings and enables us to better deliver affordable and fast connections to our customers, whether they are on the ground, in the air or at sea."

FlexAnywhere delivers high-speed predictable throughput from Flexential's growing portfolio of 41 interconnected edge data centers across the country, yielding faster performing applications and reduced costs for customers by eliminating the need for multiple, complex network deployments. It provides access to more than 80 domestic and international carriers, 14 cloud nodes, multiple peering exchanges and more than 250 network, data center, managed service and cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Additionally, it delivers the fastest direct network connection to Asia and the South Pacific via the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki subsea cables.

"Businesses today struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of technology evolution. Even with cloud technologies, once they select an infrastructure solution, they can find themselves locked into long-term contracts as better technologies emerge," said Craig Matsumoto, senior analyst at IT industry analyst firm, 451 Research. "Services like FlexAnywhere let users consume network and infrastructure in a more flexible way, helping them to remain nimble."

Access to the FlexAnywhere ecosystem is supported by Flexential's growing list of network partners including CenturyLink, Zayo, Telia Carrier, Megaport and PacketFabric. Customers also have access to 24/7 network support and on-call backbone engineering staff.

"We are committed to helping our customers overcome interconnection complexities and connect them to any location," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "With the launch of FlexAnywhere, our customers can bypass the public internet and use a single interface to directly connect their infrastructure to hyperscale cloud providers, back office platforms and internal customer data centers over a private and secure network."

For more information about FlexAnywhere, visit https://www.flexential.com/flexanywhere.

About Flexential

Flexential, formerly Peak 10 + ViaWest, helps organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its 4,200+ customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets span 21 domestic and international markets and comprises 41 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

