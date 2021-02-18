Flexential Maintains Compliance with Comprehensive Certifications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced the renewal of a long list of national and international security and compliance certifications and assessments from independent third-party auditors. This year, Flexential ascended to the FISMA High compliance level, which indicates Flexential's security framework is equipped to address high impact security breaches that would have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on operations or individuals.

In addition to achieving a higher level of FISMA compliance, Flexential has been assessed and recertified for ISO 27001, HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and ITAR. These were all attained during an extraordinary global pandemic, demonstrating Flexential's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of customer compliance no matter the circumstances.

"This year, more than ever before, giving our customers peace of mind has been of the highest importance," said David Kidd, Senior Vice President, Risk and Compliance, Flexential. "As our customers navigate the incredibly challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to vigilantly maintaining the highest security standards to ensure they are prepared for anything. At Flexential, we serve customers with the strictest compliance needs across a number of highly regulated industries. Our compliance program is designed to meet the most stringent requirements across industries in the constantly changing data security space so our customers can rest assured they are taken care of."

Flexential's compliance program is consistent across all 40 of its data centers and encompasses the needs of many different industries and business circumstances:

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) indicates compliance with global regulation standards for protecting credit card information and financial transactions

The HITRUST CSF certification acknowledges Flexential's compliance with security policies specific to electronic Protected Health Information

The FISMA certification indicates compliance with security measures applicable to the federal government and organizations that work with the government

International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) compliance demonstrates Flexential's ability to support customers with defense-industry ties

Flexential's full data center portfolio, personnel and systems performed exceptionally well in all 2020 assessments. The company's compliance program is deeply functional and far exceeds requisite requirements to achieve certifications. Individual Flexential employees carry hundreds of industry and vendor certifications including CRISC, PCI-QSA, CISA, CISSP and ITIL. Flexential's professional services team also holds accreditations such as HITRUST CSF, ISO 27001 ISMS consulting, PCI QSA, and HITRUST CSF advisory capabilities.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency.

