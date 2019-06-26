Flexential® Partners with Major League Baseball to Bring a New Data Center Infrastructure Online to Service MLB's Digital Platform Growth

"We always strive to deliver our fans uninterrupted, high-quality access to MLB content at every step of their consumption experiences," said Truman Boyes, MLB Senior Vice President, Infrastructure. "To meet these expectations requires a data management system with highly reliable, scalable and proximity-based data centers. Flexential was able to respond to our needs in record time with an environmentally-responsible infrastructure to support us as we serve our Clubs and their fans."

Flexential's Denver-Englewood data center will complement the league's east coast presence by providing a secure central location that reduces the latency by more than half, while serving the connectivity and resiliency requirements for MLB. Being closer to the user enhances real-time performance, provides higher availability, and better overall customer experience. This makes it possible for MLB to serve the needs of its 30 Clubs across the country, and end users throughout the U.S., creating solutions at the Edge—right where customers want access to data.

The Flexential Denver-Englewood site also has an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating and uses power from Xcel Energy that is 28 percent solar or wind generated. MLB wanted to partner with an organization that understands sustainability and focuses on using both renewable energy and green products whenever possible.

Flexential's site also provides MLB easy access to their cloud partners by offering a choice of cloud access solutions at speeds from 100Mb to 100Gb. With Flexential's national 100Gb, highly reliable and scalable backbone, these services are easy to provision and deploy.

"As demand for online sports media continues to increase, our data center sites throughout the country are fully equipped to provide the reliability, connectivity, and comprehensive service package needed to support this growing online media platform," said Chris Downie, Flexential CEO. "With the number of active internet-connected devices expected to grow to 20 billion by next year, the soaring bandwidth and network demands will also explode. MLB's example of taking the connectivity to the Edge is proof you can overcome those obstacles to provide the seamless user experience every baseball fan wants."

Online viewing of sports on mobile devices is growing, with a recent Google study indicating 80 percent of sports fans say they use a computer or smartphone while watching live sports on TV to search for player stats or scores, and 30 percent of fans live stream sporting events to their smartphones or tablets.

"As a millennial baseball fan, I want to be connected to the game at all times. In fact, advancements in technology allow me to live stream games, check fantasy scores, keep tabs on divisional races, and watch and share highlights on social, all in the palm of my hand. I feel like part of the game at any time and any place," said 26-year-old Christian Schneider, Rockies fan and former collegiate and professional pitcher from Parker, CO.

To learn more about Flexential's colocation solutions, click here.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com .

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

Lori.staffordthomas@flexential.com

720-891-1070

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

