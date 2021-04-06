Flexential Partners with Telia Carrier to Boost Connectivity in Denver

The partnership and expansion allow existing Flexential customers in the region access to a new Telia Carrier route. This route provides a direct path from Denver to Omaha, Des Moines and Chicago, which bypasses carrier hotels, saving expense and reducing latency. The path adds diversity and redundancy to existing fiber pathways, enhancing connectivity and delivering Telia Carrier's signature levels of low latency and high availability.

This announcement is a part of Telia Carrier's network expansion in the Silicon Prairie region. See related press release here.

"By combining our strength in infrastructure and existing backbone technology with Telia Carrier's global reach, we are able to offer customers in the Denver metro area connections outside the region via a diverse route at a lower cost and without reliance on a downtown carrier hotel," said Ryan Mallory, COO Colocation and Interconnection, Flexential. "This new fiber route will drive significant reductions in latency and expanded interconnection options that are typically not available in a primarily rural area. We look forward to the continued growth of our long-term partnership with Telia Carrier."

"Telia Carrier is excited to provide unique, diverse connectivity options supporting the demand to connect major markets and enable regional edge performance at scale," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. "We are excited to continue to grow the local ecosystem connectivity working with Flexential and our AS1299 internet backbone providing a trusted customer experience to application, cloud and content performance. The new connectivity enabled by Telia Carrier, makes Flexential's Denver presence an ideal fit for large enterprises seeking direct access to private cloud, hyperscale content or live video collaboration with a cost-effective, high-quality interconnection."

Businesses in Denver and the Aurora area of Colorado can now take advantage of Telia Carrier's 400G, 100G and 10G Wavelength services in addition to their number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

